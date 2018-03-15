People news in brief, March 15, 2018

HSBC has named Pradeep Rao as head of corporates for Southeast Asia, effective immediately, the bank said on Tuesday.
Based in Singapore, he reports functionally to HSBC’s head of corporates for Asia Pacific, Rajeev Sahney, and locally to Stephen Williams, head of global banking for Southeast Asia.Rao ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.