Metrobank announces terms for Ps60bn rights issue

The offering will comprise 799.8m rights shares, on sale at Ps75 each. Eligible shareholders will be entitled to one new share for every 3.976 common shares they own.The issue price offers a 22% discount to the 10 day volume weighted average price of Metrobank's stock trading ...
