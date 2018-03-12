Watermark
Morgan Stanley issues investor-driven exchangeable into Daimler

Morgan Stanley on Monday issued a €400m bond, with warrants over Daimler shares, in a trade designed to give equity-linked investors some much-needed paper in a popular name.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 12 Mar 2018

The three year and nine month bond was launched at about 2.40pm London time, with Morgan Stanley as the only bank on the transaction.

It had a zero coupon, redemption price of 100.00 and issue price range of 102.75 to 104.5. That gave a yield range of -1.17% to ...

