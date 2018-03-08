Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ChemChina USD1bn 4.125% Mar 2021, EUR1.2bn Jun 2022, USD1.3bn Mar 2023, USD800m Mar 2025, USD1.75bn Mar 2028, USD100m Mar 2048

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 08 Mar 2018

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,333.67 107 6.82%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,838.50 104 6.69%
3 Barclays 20,762.83 64 5.38%
4 Citi 17,884.10 113 4.63%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,667.04 64 4.58%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,799.34 25 10.09%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,452.71 19 7.75%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,843.98 19 6.69%
4 UniCredit 3,561.58 16 6.20%
5 HSBC 3,519.37 23 6.13%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 923.77 9 8.34%
2 Morgan Stanley 732.63 4 6.62%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 5.94%
4 JPMorgan 638.84 7 5.77%
5 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 5.22%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,622.17 40 9.37%
2 Citi 4,951.63 39 8.25%
3 Credit Suisse 4,905.45 32 8.17%
4 Barclays 3,799.97 22 6.33%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,757.27 32 6.26%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,411.95 22 7.44%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,415.96 19 6.07%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,984.53 19 5.48%
4 HSBC 3,639.99 23 5.01%
5 JPMorgan 3,596.37 15 4.95%