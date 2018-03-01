Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

China FX market gets an upgrade

China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) has added the central limit order book and executable streaming price features to the onshore interbank FX market — a move which helps close the gap in FX trading technology between China and the international markets.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 09:00 AM

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 35.00
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 30.00
3 China Merchants Securities Co 17.00
4 HSBC 5.00
4 Standard Chartered Bank 5.00

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 09-Feb-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000
2 06-Feb-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200
3 05-Feb-18 China Merchants Port Holdings (CMP) Hong Kong 500
4 01-Feb-18 The Emirate of Sharjah United Arab Emirates 2,000
5 25-Jan-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 47.47
2 DBS 7.29
2 HSBC 7.29
2 Bank of China (BOC) 7.29
2 KGI Asia 7.29

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 02-Mar-18 Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) South Korea 1,500
2 01-Mar-18 Franshion Brilliant (subsidiary of China Jinmao Holdings Group) China 1,250
3 27-Feb-18 Bank of China Macau Branch (BOC Macau) China 4,000
4 27-Feb-18 QNB Finance Qatar 750
5 26-Feb-18 Shui On Development (Holdco for Shui On Land) China 1,600