Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

The price is right: SAIC-GMAC seals ABS in China

SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance has sealed its first asset-backed securities (ABS) deal in the Chinese interbank bond market this year, raising Rmb3bn ($473.3m) from two floating-rate tranches on Monday.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 09:00 AM

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 35.00
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 30.00
3 China Merchants Securities Co 17.00
4 HSBC 5.00
4 Standard Chartered Bank 5.00

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 09-Feb-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000
2 06-Feb-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200
3 05-Feb-18 China Merchants Port Holdings (CMP) Hong Kong 500
4 01-Feb-18 The Emirate of Sharjah United Arab Emirates 2,000
5 25-Jan-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 47.47
2 DBS 7.29
2 HSBC 7.29
2 Bank of China (BOC) 7.29
2 KGI Asia 7.29

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 02-Mar-18 Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) South Korea 1,500
2 01-Mar-18 Franshion Brilliant (subsidiary of China Jinmao Holdings Group) China 1,250
3 27-Feb-18 Bank of China Macau Branch (BOC Macau) China 4,000
4 27-Feb-18 QNB Finance Qatar 750
5 26-Feb-18 Shui On Development (Holdco for Shui On Land) China 1,600