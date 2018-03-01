VCredit aims for Hong Kong IPO in April

The company, one of China’s top 10 independent online consumer finance service providers, has appointed Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan as sponsors for the listing.VCredit focuses on borrowers that are under-served by traditional financial institutions, by offering them consumer finance products that originate transactions between ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.