Nordics in vogue as Wihuri launches Schuldschein

Wihuri Packaging on Monday became the third Finnish borrower to enter the Schuldschein market ever, and the second issuer from Scandinavia to issue this year.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 04:15 PM

Lead manager LBBW is offering investors five, seven and 10 year Schuldchein loans with margins of 90bp-110bp, 110bp-130bp, and 130bp-150bp over Euribor. The initial size is €75m, though this is expected to grow.

Wihuri Packaging is issuing the Schuldschein, which is guaranteed by its parent company, Wihuri International. The ...

