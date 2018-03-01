Xinhua Education premarkets $200m HK listing

The company is working with sole sponsor Macquarie and bookrunners ABC International and CMB International to generate early interest in its listing.The team will take orders for the transaction from March 12 until March 19, when the stock is expected to be priced and allocated. The shares ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.