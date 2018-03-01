Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Prologis first logistics Reit to issue green bond

On Thursday, Prologis, the US-based warehouse Reit group, became the first issuer from its sector to issue a green bond, when it sold a €300m 10 year deal.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02:15 PM

The group’s Prologis European Logistics Fund had developed a green bond framework assessed by Sustainalytics and aligned with the four pillars of Green Bond Principles 2017. It then conducted a three day European roadshow.

The framework detailed how the bond proceeds will allocated to a portfolio of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,319.08 97 5.52%
2 Citi 16,788.14 107 5.35%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,964.91 91 5.09%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,341.89 68 4.25%
5 BNP Paribas 12,024.43 59 3.83%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,686.06 23 11.16%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,298.25 18 8.44%
3 UniCredit 3,357.31 14 6.59%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,961.46 15 5.81%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,869.21 10 5.63%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 923.77 9 8.85%
2 Morgan Stanley 732.63 4 7.02%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 6.30%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 5.53%
5 JPMorgan 572.76 6 5.49%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,331.60 37 9.82%
2 Citi 4,244.39 35 7.81%
3 Credit Suisse 4,022.12 29 7.41%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,248.55 24 5.98%
5 Barclays 3,033.31 20 5.59%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,380.93 21 8.29%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,261.49 18 6.57%
3 JPMorgan 3,225.73 14 4.97%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,184.28 16 4.91%
5 HSBC 2,963.06 20 4.56%