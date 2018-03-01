Modern Land builds $350m HY green bond

Bookbuilding for Modern Land’s three year bond started at the low-8% area. BoCom International, BOSC International, Deutsche Bank, Guotai Junan International, HSBC, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong Branch, UBS, VTB Capital and Zhongtai International were the global co-ordinators, lead managers and bookrunners.A banker close to the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.