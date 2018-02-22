TP ICAP reshuffles and hires for institutional services

Mark Allen, who was previously COO in TP ICAP's electronic markets division, is moving to the institutional services division with the same title. Before joining the company he worked at RBC Capital Markets as head of FX sales.TP ICAP also revealed a number of hires for its liquidity ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.