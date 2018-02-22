RHB Bank acquires 100% of Vietnam Securities Corp

The Malaysian lender said in a stock exchange filing on February 9 that it has bought the remaining 51% it did not own in VSEC from Chu Thi Phuong Dung, Truong Lan Anh and Viet Quoc Insurance Broker Joint Stock Co.RHB paid for the Vnd121.6bn ($5.4m) ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.