Sterling on the rise in US PP market

US private placement investors are becoming more comfortable with buying sterling tranches, which bankers said will drive pricing down for borrowers.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 06:15 PM

One agent said that 80% of the investor base could now commit to sterling transactions, which is helpful in drawing non-US corporates to the market.

“It is critical to sustain the European [corporate] volumes in the US PP market,” said one agent in London. Of the 30-odd transactions ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,964.32 85 5.31%
2 JPMorgan 13,943.16 75 5.30%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,806.99 77 5.25%
4 Deutsche Bank 12,022.71 57 4.57%
5 BNP Paribas 10,928.16 50 4.15%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,332.16 20 11.67%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,298.25 18 9.41%
3 UniCredit 3,009.41 12 6.59%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,869.21 10 6.28%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,511.85 12 5.50%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 807.11 8 8.36%
2 Morgan Stanley 732.63 4 7.59%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 6.81%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 5.99%
5 JPMorgan 572.76 6 5.93%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,599.75 33 9.08%
2 Citi 4,085.51 32 8.06%
3 Credit Suisse 3,662.10 25 7.23%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,248.55 24 6.41%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,721.10 26 5.37%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,027.03 18 8.98%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,039.27 17 7.22%
3 JPMorgan 2,863.44 11 5.11%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,734.66 13 4.88%
5 HSBC 2,657.71 16 4.75%