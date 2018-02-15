Watermark
Index skews sound reminder of credit interplay

Rates and equity markets are now embroiled in a tussle that has upset the pervasive complacency of the beginning of 2018. This has naturally affected the credit markets, with primary credit indices experiencing considerable volatility. This may not be as newsworthy as the VIX, but it is notable nonetheless.

  By GlobalCapital
  15 Feb 2018

Gavan Nolan

The Markit CDX.NA.IG has widened from 45bp to60bp since January 26, a move reminiscent of the fourth quarter of 2015 and first quarter of 2016, when the plummeting oil price sent shockwaves through the US energy sector. 

The spread elevation in the Markit iTraxx Europe was less ...

