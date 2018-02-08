Swiss market weathers storm as two banks raise opportunistic funding

Lead Deutsche Bank priced NAB's 0.25% Sfr200m ($214.4m) March 2024 bonds at 3bp over mid-swaps. The banker said the new offering was priced flat to its euro and dollar curves, but was 5bp inside its Swiss franc bond lines.“Aussie banks are favoured in the Swiss franc market ...
