Talk is cheap, but no longer effective in hindering Russia

Last week’s chatter from the US about a potential new round of sanctions for Russia in the bond markets served to highlight how little investors feel threatened by this kind of talk — the US has to take action to have an effect.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 11:45 AM
In the past, the mere whisper of a new round of sanctions being slapped on Russia would be enough to send Russian spreads soaring and close down issuers’ access to the bond markets. 

That was a precious tool that US and Europe could use to good effect on the sly — talk was enough to hamper the country’s fundraising activities without actually having to do anything and a denial of such intentions was enough to quickly remove pressure.

But last week, as talk of fresh Russian sanctions ramped up, OFZs rallied and Russian issuers ploughed on ahead with their plans to tap the capital markets undeterred — Rushydro, Credit Bank of Moscow and Domodedovo Airport announced bonds. 

This was all despite the Central Bank of Russia’s own estimates calculating that in a worst case scenario, Russian yields could rise by around 400bp.

It was clear that mere talk of sanctions is no longer enough — in large part because so many rumours have come and gone unfounded, but also because Russia itself has proven resilient financially, both in terms of domestic demand for assets, and having in recent years attracted significant Asian interest. 

The US’s clout is waning. Some analysts argue that the limited sanctions on the country that have been put in place so far have actually had a minimal effect on the country, compared to oil price fluctuations.

After the US Treasury said on Friday that Russia’s bond market is too important to global financial stability to sanction sovereign bonds under Directive 1 — a situation whereby US nationals would not be allowed to hold or buy sanctioned instruments — this effect will be compounded. 

Rumour without substance will not be enough to move Russia’s bond markets anymore. If the US wants to hurt Russia, it will have to strike, rather than just let the markets talk about the possibility of it doing so.


