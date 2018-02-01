Funding scorecard: French agencies

...
|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
AFD
|c. €1.6bn
|€6bn-€7bn
|c. 25%
|Feb 2
Bpifrance
|€200m
|€4bn-€5bn
|4%
|Feb 2
Cades
|€1.6bn
|€4bn
|40%
|Feb 2
SFIL
|€1bn
|€3bn
|33%
|Feb 2
