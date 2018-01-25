Investors bring first JOST-Werke block Avedon Capital Partners, Bain Capital, Black Diamond and Cinven have launched the first post-IPO selldown of shares in JOST Werke, the German maker of axles and chassis for lorries and trailers which listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in July 2017.

IPO global coordinators Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Commezbank are managing the sale as bookrunners. The block of up to 3.1m shares, a 21% stake, is worth €130.7m based on the €42.50 price of JOST Werke as of 5.30pm CET on Tuesday and will increase the free float.