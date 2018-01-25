FWD returns to market for $200m perp

Almost exactly one year ago, the Baa3/—/BBB rated issuer hit the market for a $250m 6.25% subordinated perp. Investors ate up the notes, pushing the order book to a final $6.75bn at reoffer. The bonds were trading around the 5% area ahead of the new launch....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.