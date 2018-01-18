Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Emaar Development seeks loan for Dubai project

Emaar Properties’ real estate development unit Emaar Development is expected to launch a loan soon to fund a development project in Dubai, according to a source close to the deal.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 04:00 PM

In November last year, Emaar Development completed the biggest IPO in the United Arab Emirates for three years. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EFG Hermes, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Goldman Sachs were global coordinators on the listing.

The last loan Emaar ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,961.58 32 12.21%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,590.66 8 10.10%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 6,116.74 25 9.38%
4 Citi 4,472.96 14 6.86%
5 JPMorgan 4,440.83 17 6.81%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,140.74 13 10.17%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,461.18 18 8.83%
3 Citi 3,695.25 11 7.31%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,682.12 11 7.28%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,647.08 20 7.21%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.59%
2 BNP Paribas 22,584.97 136 6.38%
3 Deutsche Bank 18,200.29 101 5.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 18,053.38 75 5.10%
5 HSBC 16,133.53 101 4.56%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 34.37%
2 ING 1,140.87 4 6.84%
2 BNP Paribas 1,140.87 4 6.84%
4 Citi 841.02 3 5.04%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 811.02 2 4.86%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%