Corrected: Shenzhen International sells year’s first exchange Panda Shenzhen International Holdings has raised Rmb300m ($46.9m) from a five year non put three Panda bond. The deal, which marked the issuer’s first outing in the asset class, was also the first Panda to list in the exchange market in 2018.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: DBS Something lighter