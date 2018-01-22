Watermark
T-Mobile returns to HY bond market after merger breakdown

Volumes in the US high yield market were given a boost on Monday from a $2.5bn dual tranche deal from T-Mobile, which the mobile operator will use to refinance old debt.

  • By David Bell
  • 22 Jan 2018

T-Mobile launched the dual tranche $2.5bn no-grow offering on Monday, two months after the breakdown of its planned merger with Sprint — a hiccup that became one of the triggers of a mini slump in the US high yield market in November.

Price talk on the eight ...

