RMBi concerns Chinese national security, says ex-HK official

Promoting RMB internationalisation is necessary for China to safeguard its national security, Anthony Leung, chairman and CEO of Nan Fung Group and former financial secretary of Hong Kong, told the Asian Financial Forum on January 16.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 02:30 AM

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 12-Jan-18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Japan 1,000
2 12-Jan-18 Mizuho Bank Japan 300
3 10-Jan-18 Daimler Germany 3,000
4 22-Nov-17 Province of British Columbia Canada 1,000
5 15-Nov-17 Daimler Germany 4,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 55.56
2 CLSA 22.22
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) 22.22

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 17-Jan-18 IL&FS Transportation Networks India 100
2 10-Jan-18 IL&FS Transportation Networks India 900
3 08-Jan-18 Westpac Australia 500
4 30-Nov-17 Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (MoF) China 7,000
5 15-Nov-17 Bank of China Paris Branch (BOC Paris) China 1,000