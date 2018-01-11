Watermark
Schuldschein market unfazed as Carillion sinks

There has been little immediate impact on the broader Schuldschein market after the breakdown of talks between the UK government and Carillion’s creditors over the weekend, which has led to the UK building and services company going into liquidation.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:00 PM

Investors look set to lose at least part of the €131m they put into Carillion's Schuldschein issue last January, but participants do not see signs of investors losing appetite for other credit.

Roughly 15 investors participated in the deal, led by BayernLB and HSBC. It offered investors higher-than-average ...

