Sparebank 1 set for green covered, Luxembourg plans green law Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt has mandated lead managers for a roadshow to market it first green covered bond. The news comes amid German press articles suggesting lawmakers in Luxembourg are set to propose a green covered bond framework. BayernLB is also lining up a vanilla 10 year Pfandbrief for execution on Monday.

