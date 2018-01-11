Watermark
Sparebank 1 set for green covered, Luxembourg plans green law

Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt has mandated lead managers for a roadshow to market it first green covered bond. The news comes amid German press articles suggesting lawmakers in Luxembourg are set to propose a green covered bond framework. BayernLB is also lining up a vanilla 10 year Pfandbrief for execution on Monday.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:00 PM

The Norwegian borrower has mandated ING as green structuring adviser. It will be bookrunner alongside Deutsche Bank, Natixis and UniCredit for a pan-European roadshow set to start on January 17.

The announcement follows press reports in Germany suggesting that the Luxembourg authorities are ...

