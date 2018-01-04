CFTC opens the floor for virtual currency discussion With all the excitement around bitcoin and its introduction into established futures markets at the end of 2017, it is perhaps not surprising that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s first public order of business in 2018 has addressed those markets.

On Thursday the CFTC announced that its Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) would meet on January 31 to publicly discuss regulation of new listed products introduced on exchanges through self-certification. Self-certification drew bad blood last year after the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board Options Exchange used ...