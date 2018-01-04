Watermark
UBS trader fights Libor ban in High Court

Arif Hussein, a former rates trader involved in the Libor rigging scandal at UBS, faced the Upper Tribunal this week to argue against his ban from working in the City, saying he had just been following orders. Following the UK’s introduction of the Senior Managers Regime in 2016, any similar scandal would play out very differently today.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 04 Jan 2018

“The FCA struggled to go after senior people after Libor. If you look at the public outcomes, you will see there wasn’t anyone who was terribly senior who was taken to task,” said a regulatory consultant.

The Senior Managers Regime, the FCA says on its website, was created ...

