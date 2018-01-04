UBS trader fights Libor ban in High Court

“The FCA struggled to go after senior people after Libor. If you look at the public outcomes, you will see there wasn’t anyone who was terribly senior who was taken to task,” said a regulatory consultant.The Senior Managers Regime, the FCA says on its website, was created ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.