ECB upbeat but ‘tightening some way off’, say analysts

The ECB left rates unchanged and confirmed that its monthly asset purchase programme (APP) would halve to €30bn from January and run until September “or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the governing council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.