Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Foreign bank ownership to be acid test of reform commitment

Foreign market participants in China are closely watching the implementation of new ownership rules for the financial sector, seeing the move as a test of president Xi Jinping's commitment to reform in his second term.

  • By Paolo Danese
  • 08:00 AM

With Xi having cemented his position at the heart of the Chinese political system, his commitment to the reform agenda will be the key factor in how rapidly it moves. However, five years into his administration, some in the market struggle to see him as a great reformer.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 69,037.80 316 9.77%
2 HSBC 63,101.82 366 8.93%
3 JPMorgan 58,604.72 253 8.30%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,818.57 139 4.65%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 30,975.27 220 4.39%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 20,172.62 62 14.30%
2 JPMorgan 16,300.95 61 11.56%
3 HSBC 15,707.62 42 11.13%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,030.61 52 9.24%
5 Santander 11,734.03 47 8.32%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,997.79 92 13.21%
2 Citi 24,968.00 87 12.22%
3 HSBC 17,697.95 68 8.66%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,385.92 29 5.08%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 10,214.05 48 5.00%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,133.69 26 8.74%
2 UniCredit 2,986.04 23 8.33%
3 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 7.81%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.24%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.42%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 12,906.34 183 21.46%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 5,841.86 48 9.71%
3 ICICI Bank 5,706.63 152 9.49%
4 Trust Investment Advisors 5,552.05 162 9.23%
5 HDFC Bank 2,786.90 77 4.63%