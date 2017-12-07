Natco Pharma raises $142m from primary share sale

The company launched the QIP after markets closed on Monday. The offer comprised 10m primary shares, which had a floor price of Rp937.63, or a 2.3% discount to the stock’s last close at Rp959.65.Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the global co-ordinators, as well as bookrunning lead managers ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.