Nuveen's sterling debut forms part of $2.7bn Schroders M&A bond financing
◆ US asset manager is a rare name in the bond market ◆ Sterling leg comes alongside triple tranche dollar deal ◆ £9.9bn Schroders acquisition to close in the fourth quarter
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