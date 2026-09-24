Nuveen's sterling debut forms part of $2.7bn Schroders M&A bond financing

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Senior Debt

Nuveen's sterling debut forms part of $2.7bn Schroders M&A bond financing

Atanas Dinov
September 24, 2026 02:16 pm

◆ US asset manager is a rare name in the bond market ◆ Sterling leg comes alongside triple tranche dollar deal ◆ £9.9bn Schroders acquisition to close in the fourth quarter

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Senior DebtFIGSterlingUnited StatesUS dollarUK
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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