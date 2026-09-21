Danone adds to strong French corporate flow in euros
◆ French corporates are the biggest euro borrowers as crucial budget approaches ◆ Danone includes floating tranche for second outing of 2026 ◆ Fixed-rate notes require concessions
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts