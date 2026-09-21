Danone adds to strong French corporate flow in euros

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Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Danone adds to strong French corporate flow in euros

Frank Jackman
September 21, 2026 05:54 pm

◆ French corporates are the biggest euro borrowers as crucial budget approaches ◆ Danone includes floating tranche for second outing of 2026 ◆ Fixed-rate notes require concessions

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Frank Jackman
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