IHG, RELX keep concessions low in popular euro deals

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Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

IHG, RELX keep concessions low in popular euro deals

Diana Bui
September 21, 2026 05:43 pm

◆ Shorter leg of InterContinental Hotels' €850m two-parter gets more demand ◆ Longer leg of RELX's €1bn two-part deal proves more popular ◆ Small NIPs for both deals

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Diana Bui
MTN and Corporate Bond Reporter
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