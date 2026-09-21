IHG, RELX keep concessions low in popular euro deals
◆ Shorter leg of InterContinental Hotels' €850m two-parter gets more demand ◆ Longer leg of RELX's €1bn two-part deal proves more popular ◆ Small NIPs for both deals
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