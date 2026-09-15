IDA takes home 'classic deal' as investors shy away from Rentenbank 10 year
◆ IDA sells first dollar Global benchmark, 'good deal' ◆ Rentenbank struggles to cover 10 year book ◆ Demand for long-dated dollar paper wanes
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