Macquarie's first euro senior in two years reinforces European presence

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Senior Debt

Macquarie's first euro senior in two years reinforces European presence

Atanas Dinov
August 27, 2026 09:48 am

◆ Euro deal comes swiftly after sterling appearance ◆ Issuer rarity aids both deals' success ◆ Euro leg losses chunk of orders but ends with similar book to earlier European bank deals

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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