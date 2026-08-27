Macquarie's first euro senior in two years reinforces European presence
◆ Euro deal comes swiftly after sterling appearance ◆ Issuer rarity aids both deals' success ◆ Euro leg losses chunk of orders but ends with similar book to earlier European bank deals
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