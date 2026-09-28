Commonwealth Bank of Australia lands the year's second Aussie sterling covered

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Covered Bonds

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lands the year's second Aussie sterling covered

Luke Jeffs
September 28, 2026 05:47 pm
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◆ Issuer's first sterling covered in two years ◆ Aussie deal was Monday's only benchmark covered ◆ Banker questions if current market is right for issuers

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Covered Bond Deal ReviewsCommonwealth Bank of AustraliaNomuraLloyds BankUBS
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Luke Jeffs
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