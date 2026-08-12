Swedbank re-establishes senior euro curve flat to peers
◆ Swedish lender prices in line with Nordic banks' trading levels ◆ One of the tightest five year prints since early 2022 ◆ Funding completed ahead of expected supply from higher spread issuers
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