The meaning of a basis point

A basis point might always be the same quantity, but is it a lot or a little? It depends whom you ask, and when. For supranational, sovereign and agency bond issuers in the dollar market, 1.7bp over Treasuries and 1.9bp over are two different things.

Records keep falling as SSAs price ever closer to Treasuries. Last week the International Finance Corp got to 1.7bp — and it was clearly because its $2bn green bond attracted green-mandated investors, more willing to tolerate spread norms being shaved. Could the first new issue to go through Treasuries be a green bond?

Across town, the big US banks, led by Goldman Sachs, have been pumping out huge bonds after their quarterly results. The usual big dollar issues have been replaced with bigger ones — and dropping whoppers in the euro market is also common now.

The banks are anything but miserly with new issue premiums, seemingly happy to pay 10bp-15bp — in fact their largesse makes life awkward for other issuers. But they’ve got their eyes on bigger prizes.

In Europe’s CLO market, investors are ever so stingy. Managers active for decades, with dozens of deals behind them, can woo bondholders and present their credentials till they’re blue in the face. Will investors give them credit for their experience with tighter pricing? A penny or two if they’re lucky.

Cantor, the New York broker-dealer led for over 30 years by Howard Lutnick till he took Trump’s shilling as commerce secretary, is not nickel and diming. The firm is moving into European investment banking, starting with equity capital markets, M&A and trading.

That takes wedge, and Cantor is dishing out plenty, hiring teams in Hamburg, Milan, Dubai and soon Stockholm. It’s a big if, but if the bet pays off, the returns will not be measured in basis points.