Bpifrance funding team on seizing 'very clear window' before the EU to grab summer funding

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Supras and agencies

Bpifrance funding team on seizing 'very clear window' before the EU to grab summer funding

Sarah Ainsworth
July 07, 2026 05:42 pm

◆ Bpifrance funding officials discuss green bond's intraday execution ◆ First deal in ICMA green format since adding five categories to framework ◆ Funding programme 66% complete, with social bond pencilled in for Q4

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Supras and agenciesSSABpifranceEuroGreen and Social BondsWeekly Covers
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Sarah Ainsworth
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