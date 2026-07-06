Bpifrance squeezes €1.5bn into last clean window
◆ French agency raises €1.5bn seven year green bond with intraday deal ◆ Modest pick-up to issuer's curve offered, five months after it priced through ◆ Book shrank by €700m after final spread set
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