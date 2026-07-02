Société Générale's €2bn preferred dual trancher extracts rarity advantage

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Senior Debt

Société Générale's €2bn preferred dual trancher extracts rarity advantage

Atanas Dinov
July 02, 2026 05:07 pm

◆ Euro leg forms part of near-$5bn triple currency senior funding salvo ◆ First euro senior pref fixed rate offering from the bank since 2023 ◆ Limited concession paid

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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