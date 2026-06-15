BayernLB prints covered with the year's joint tightest spread

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Covered Bonds

BayernLB prints covered with the year's joint tightest spread

Luke Jeffs
June 15, 2026 05:03 pm
Munich, Germany, 16 november 2023 - Hirmer store at the kaufingerstrasse in Munich

◆ German bank had the primary market to itself on Monday ◆ More covereds issued from Germany than any other country ◆ Banker said 7bp over offered small new issue premium

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Topics

Weekly CoversMunHypCovered BondsBayernLBHelabaCrédit AgricoleINGRaiffeisen Bank International AG
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Luke Jeffs
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