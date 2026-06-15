Canaries lines up sustainable bond debut as Spanish regions divide opinion
◆ Fragile US-Iran peace gives risk assets an excuse to rally ◆ Canaries debuts amid clash over Spanish regionals' run ◆ Dollars run dry as borrowers eye late June pre-funding, summer lull
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