GlobalCapital reveals shortlist for the Bond Awards 2026

GlobalCapital is delighted to unveil the shortlist for its annual Bond Awards, the only comprehensive set of awards dedicated to performance in the international bond markets that is voted for by the market.

Now in their 19th year, the GlobalCapital Bond Awards honour the full spectrum of market participants including issuers, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and advisers. What sets these awards apart is that they are determined entirely by a poll of market participants, meaning both the nominees and winners are selected by the industry itself.

We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this year’s shortlists through our market survey, which ran throughout April. We were encouraged by the strong level of engagement across the market, with leading banks, issuers and investors from all sectors represented among the voters. Congratulations to all nominees.

The full shortlist can be found below or downloaded here.

The awards cover activity from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. Full details of the methodology are available on our Awards page.

Winners will be announced at our ceremony to be held at Raffles London at The OWO London, on June 17. The awards dinner is the perfect opportunity for market participants to come together, network and celebrate their achievements.

For any questions regarding the Awards, please contact Ekta Kharat, awards and market intelligence research analyst.

For sponsorship enquiries or to book a table, please contact our sales team.

The shortlists

To download a PDF of the entire shortlist, click here.