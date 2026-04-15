Couche-Tard checks out euro bond at ‘competitive’ level to dollars
◆ Canadian retail chain lands euro bond close to equivalent dollars ◆ Some concession needed for first new euro line in two years ◆ Minimal attrition as issuer pushes through 100bp barrier
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