Couche-Tard checks out euro bond at ‘competitive’ level to dollars

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Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Couche-Tard checks out euro bond at ‘competitive’ level to dollars

Frank Jackman
April 15, 2026 03:23 pm

◆ Canadian retail chain lands euro bond close to equivalent dollars ◆ Some concession needed for first new euro line in two years ◆ Minimal attrition as issuer pushes through 100bp barrier

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Frank Jackman
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