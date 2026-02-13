BPCE diversifies into sterling with senior non-preferred

FIG
Senior Debt

BPCE diversifies into sterling with senior non-preferred

Flynn Nicholls
February 13, 2026 05:41 pm

◆ French bank has had a busy 2026, issuing across currencies and asset classes◆ Cross-currency rates at 'optimal level' for diversification play, lead manager said ◆ Fair value debated

Topics

FIGSenior DebtFranceBPCESterlingWeekly Covers
FN
Flynn Nicholls
