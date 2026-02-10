Deutsche Bank becomes first G-Sib to price European Green Bond

FIG
Senior Debt

Flynn Nicholls
February 10, 2026 05:53 pm

◆ €500m 4NC3 EuGB deal priced inside fair value ◆ Greenium helps tighten spreads amid strong demand ◆ Landmark trade cements bank's ESG leadership, says treasurer

FN
