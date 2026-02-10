Deutsche Bank becomes first G-Sib to price European Green Bond
◆ €500m 4NC3 EuGB deal priced inside fair value ◆ Greenium helps tighten spreads amid strong demand ◆ Landmark trade cements bank's ESG leadership, says treasurer
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts