Ultra-rare RLB NÖ-Wien outshines Portugal's BCP in senior clash

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
FIG
Senior Debt

Ultra-rare RLB NÖ-Wien outshines Portugal's BCP in senior clash

Atanas Dinov
January 29, 2026 06:56 pm

◆ Higher rated Austrian lender offers more spread for similar senior preferred bond ◆ Big demand pushes deal inside fair value ◆ BCP still prints its tightest unsecured debt for more than five years

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Senior DebtFIGEuroWeekly CoversPortugalCEEAustriaGreen and Social Bonds
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article