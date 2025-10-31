Thought for pause: how bond markets can help after a hurricane

Ralph Sinclair
George CollardAtanas Dinov
October 31, 2025 05:52 pm

◆ Pause clauses could add to disaster arsenal ◆ KfW CEO Stefan Wintels on bond digitisation ◆ What ESG backlash? Banks ramp up green bond issuance

As Hurricane Melissa ripped through the Carribbean this week, the bond market had a part to play in helping Jamaica fund its recovery from the storm. That came in the form of a catastrophe bond, which we explain in detail, but we also discuss how sovereign debt could be tweaked in future to help stricken countries get by.

German promotional bank and leading bond issuer (not to mention recent GlobalCapital Podcast sponsor) KfW is an important player in the European economy and in global capital markets. Its CEO, Stefan Wintels, joined us to discuss the bank's role in the German economy as the country ramps up infrastructure and defence spending, Germany's green transition, and the digitisation of the bond market.

We also delved into why Europe's banks have recently boosted their issuance of green and other labelled bonds.

